New York, This Vintage Shock Therapy Machine Can Be Yours

Note: some of these are really NSFW...
An Electric Shock Therapy Machine
Price: $300
Location: Saugerties, NY
This listing is pure, vintage horror. According to the seller, the machine dates back to the early 1900s and, somehow (the seller doesn't elaborate), was "picked from a New York psychiatric center." WTF? Adding to the terror, the machine comes with arm and leg cuffs, oh, and freaking penile, vaginal, and anal probes. The seller doesn't state whether the machine has been used, but said it comes with hand-written instructions. NOOOOOOOOOPE.
Life Size Michael Myers Prop
Price: $1,000
Location: Staten Island
Need a "screen accurate," life size statue of Michael Myers from "Halloween" to scare the living crap out of someone? This listing might do the trick, what with the knife in his hand an all. Measuring 6ft tall, the statue can be taken apart and strategically placed in dark walkways, closets, and staircases, or you can prop it up in your room to watch over you while you sleep.
Used Male Stripper Thongs
Price: $50
Location: LES
A male stripper from Atlanta wants you to take his underwear off ... his hands. For 50 bucks, you can get this guy's used thongs, underwear, and briefs -- some of which he models in the listing photos. While he doesn't provide any additional details, the listing does say that you can, "Request them however you like..." How about stuffed full of dollars???
A Custom BDSM Cage
Price: $900
Location: New Jersey
Here's a simple and practical human storage solution you probably won't find at Ikea. The custom-made cage -- about 30in tall, 42in long, and 30in wide -- is allegedly easy to take apart and re-assemble for traveling -- that is, if you're not trapped inside of it. Luckily, the cage comes with luxurious and comfortable-looking red padding -- 2in on the top, 1in on the bottom. But for $900, you'd think they'd throw in a lock, too, right? Deal breaker.
Slim Shady, Oil On Canvas
Price: $400
Location: UWS
Remember Eminem? Well now you can immortalize Slim Shady by putting this really intense-looking portrait of him on your wall -- right next to your newly-acquired "Steve Buscemi Is Superman" piece. That's right, somebody painted a portrait of Eminem, and wants to sell it to you for $400, which is apparently negotiable. Eminem hasn't looked this good since ... well, ever.
