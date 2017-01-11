Same-Sex Marriage Is Legal and New York's Celebrating

If you’re not out celebrating marriage equality right now, well, you’re doing it wrong.

From Stonewall to City Hall, thousands of New Yorkers got an early start on what’s sure to be a glorious Pride weekend following the landmark Supreme Court ruling in favor of marriage equality nationwide. Now, everyone can marry, so —duh — everyone should party!

To kick things off, Mayor Bill de Blasio staged a pop-up marriage equality celebration on the steps of City Hall Friday afternoon, where he officiated the marriages of two same-sex couples and reaffirmed the vows of a third couple. Meanwhile, hundreds gathered outside The Stonewall Inn, a historic landmark and the location widely noted as the birthplace of the LGBT rights movement. A celebratory rally will be held there tonight.