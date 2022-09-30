New Yorkers Could Soon Earn Cash for Taking Pictures of Illegally Parked Cars

New York City may be the unofficial capital city of side hustles, but this is a new one. Under a new proposal, citizens could make a few extra bucks by reporting some very specific activity.

New York City Council Member Lincoln Restler is proposing a bill to allow New Yorkers to report illegally parked cars in return for cash. Everybody knows the pain of biking down the lane and finding it occupied by some large and illegally parked vehicle. If the bill passed, anyone could submit evidence (likely a photograph or video) of the car in question and in return, they would get 25% of a proposed $175 ticket, Bloomberg reports. The Department of Transportation would be tasked with reviewing the submission and its evidence, and would ultimately declare whether an infraction has occurred.

The bill applies to several type of parking infringements. Civilians would be encouraged to report any vehicle blocking bike lanes, the entrances or exits of school buildings, as well as sidewalks and crosswalks. The legislation is modeled after the Citizens Air Complaint Program, a law that's already enacted and rewards New Yorkers financially if they report idling commercial vehicles that results in the issuing of a ticket.

"I feel the safety risks every day that are associated with illegal parking," Restler told Bloomberg. "It's even more problematic for the parent pushing a stroller or a person in a wheelchair who can't get by on the sidewalk because of illegally parked cars. That's why we are creating, in this legislation, a new structure to bring real accountability."

Those who are opposed to the proposed legislation cite violent conflict and little economic interests. According to a statement by an NYPD spokesperson, the NYPD is concerned that the new legislation could result in increased violent acts and assaults both between drivers and against traffic enforcement agents.

Another group says that civilian enforcement wouldn't result in generating more tickets, and therefore it wouldn't really make the city more money. However, the Department of Environmental Protection found that the reporting program for idling vehicles noticed a 35% increase in 2021 compared to its launch year in 2019, and roughly 92% of those reports resulted in tickets. That made the city a net sum of $2.3 million and $724,293 for the civilian reporters. One man was even able to make $64,000 in one year according to the New York Times.

On Twitter, people's opinion on the proposed legislation vary as well. On a thread that reposted the original Bloomberg article, some people are hopeful that the bill will pass. "I'd do it without the incentive." said one of the response tweets. "Is there a place to submit pictures now?" Another user is excited for the prospect of making some money. "There is a Starbucks below my apartment, so [all] I would have to do is camp out there for two hours a day, and I could probably quit my job."

Other people are not fully convinced yet, and are concerned that this could lead to other problems in parking regulations. "Yeah," chimed in another account. "It's never good when the government asks you to spy on your neighbors."