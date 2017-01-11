New Yorkers Are Seeking Blizzard Dates, Hookups on Craigslist

As a blizzard of potentially historic proportions bears down on NYC Monday night, some New Yorkers are getting on Craigslist to find their "blizzard boyfriend" or girlfriend or hookups to hide inside and cuddle with ... and "ride out the storm," so to speak. Some guy even has 15 digiorno pizzas he's willing to share.

Here are a few of the many listings posted. Enjoy:

Looking for a blizzard boo in the Flatbush area? - 37 (Brooklyn) - m4w: "So I hear everyone is flocking to Craigslist to find someone to ride out the storm with, so I thought I'd shamelessly do it too. Me: SWM, humorous, attractive, slim to average build, well-groomed beard, live alone, Netflix & Hennessy on deck. Looking to meet a single woman in her 20s or 30s. Race is unimportant. We should live close to each other. Somewhere off Flatbush Ave near Parkside or Church. Reply with a pic & put "blizzard of 2015" in the subject line so I'll know you're real."