New Yorkers Are Seeking Blizzard Dates, Hookups on Craigslist

As a blizzard of potentially historic proportions bears down on NYC Monday night, some New Yorkers are getting on Craigslist to find their "blizzard boyfriend" or girlfriend or hookups to hide inside and cuddle with ... and "ride out the storm," so to speak. Some guy even has 15 digiorno pizzas he's willing to share.
Here are a few of the many listings posted. Enjoy:
Looking for a blizzard boo in the Flatbush area? - 37 (Brooklyn) - m4w: "So I hear everyone is flocking to Craigslist to find someone to ride out the storm with, so I thought I'd shamelessly do it too. Me: SWM, humorous, attractive, slim to average build, well-groomed beard, live alone, Netflix & Hennessy on deck. Looking to meet a single woman in her 20s or 30s. Race is unimportant. We should live close to each other. Somewhere off Flatbush Ave near Parkside or Church. Reply with a pic & put "blizzard of 2015" in the subject line so I'll know you're real."
LOOKING FOR BLIZZARD GF - 24 (WILLIAMSBURG) - m4w: "I got booze and bud. Holla also got season 4 of friends on DVD and 15 digiorno pizzas on stack."
Blizzard boyfriend mix - m4w: "Blizzard boyfriend material seeks instant blizzard girlfriend for a false sense of intimacy, mischief and kissing in bear hats. We can watch the hysteria mount over NY1 reports, and make a blanket fort. Okay, really a warm drink involving whiskey at a bar with a fireplace would be awesome. Making a new friend would be awesome-r. After that, who knows? I'm cheeky, and adventurous and I know how to have fun without breaking the law."
Seeking Blizzard Buddy - m4w - 43 (Hoboken) - strictly platonic: Anybody else alone for the upcoming Blizzard? Why not meet up with a cool English guy for indoor activities.... Cooking, Drinking, Movies and cuddles..... Sound good? Let's chat and see......"
Blizzard boyfriend - w4m: "Blizzard and I'm stuck home. Any young white intelligent man want to date interracial. ( no one over 40) I think white men are extremely attractive and would like to meet one. Who's in?"
BK Blizzard Buddy - m4w - 26 (East Williamsburg): Good evening. I'm 26, Italian, above average looking male in search of a fine woman to spend some blizzard moments with. Few things: -You must be in brooklyn - You must like wine Message me your name, age, and your favorite restaurant in BK."
Blizzard fun - 29 (Crown Heights) - m4m: "Looking for another chill bisexual dude, who is into some mild safe play and has a filthy mind. I'm good looking, skinny, white, discrete, masculine-looking, and disease free. Looking for a somewhat similar guy (call me narcissistic :). Get in touch if you'd like to have some uncomplicated fun. We can talk about expectations, pics and logistics via email. PS: Don't be far away - neither of us should be traveling far tonight."
