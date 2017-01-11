New Yorkers' Most-Googled Subway Questions

Other top searches are pretty practical, like "How do you get to JFK on the subway?" and "How do I ride the NYC subway?" -- the latter of which, despite the ranking, is probably not asked often enough. Oh, and if you're taking the time to Google the No. 6 question, "How do you meet women on the subway?" then you should probably just avoid the trains altogether.

Here's the top five:

1. Is the L train running?

2. Is the MTA working today?

3. How do I get to Yankee stadium?

4. How do I ride the NYC subway?

5. What time is the MTA shutting down today?

You can check out the whole top 10 list over at amNewYork.