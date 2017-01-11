New Yorkers' Most-Googled Subway Questions

If you've ever had the pleasure of riding the L train on a regular basis, you've probably been among the many, many New Yorkers who have frantically-checked the status of service on the line. So it should come as no surprise that the all-important question of, "Is the L train running?" is the most-Googled subway question in NYC over the last six months, according to a report by amNewYork, citing data from the search giant.
Considering all of the issues with overcrowding and service delays lately, New Yorkers are understandably concerned about being able to get around via our beloved subway system, an anxiety that has given rise to sites like isthelrunning.com.
Other top searches are pretty practical, like "How do you get to JFK on the subway?" and "How do I ride the NYC subway?" -- the latter of which, despite the ranking, is probably not asked often enough. Oh, and if you're taking the time to Google the No. 6 question, "How do you meet women on the subway?" then you should probably just avoid the trains altogether.
Here's the top five:
1. Is the L train running?
2. Is the MTA working today?
3. How do I get to Yankee stadium?
4. How do I ride the NYC subway?
5. What time is the MTA shutting down today?
You can check out the whole top 10 list over at amNewYork.
h/t to amNewYork
Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wonders where "$1 pizza" ranks in NYC's top Google searches. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.