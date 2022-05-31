New York Will Start Offering an 'X' Gender Option on State IDs

New York is finally joining other 24 states in an important step towards support, inclusion, and protection of the transgender and non-binary communities.

The Gender Recognition Act, which was passed by the New York State Assembly in 2021, is going into full effect on June 24. As part of the change, New Yorkers will be able to choose an "X" marker for their gender on their state identification cards, including driver's licenses, learner's permits, and non-driver ID cards. They will be able to do so at any DMV office across the state. Starting in July, New Yorkers will also be able to change their identity marker online.

"As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month in a few days, I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community," Governor Kathy Hochul said in an official statement. "Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community."

As part of the Gender Recognition Act, New York residents who are parents will be able to decide whether they want to be designated as "father," "mother," or "parent" on their child's birth certificate. In addition, New Yorkers will be allowed to attest to their identity when updating an ID or when petitioning a court. The requirement to publish name changes in a local newspaper will also be eliminated.