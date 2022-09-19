Newark Will Lose Its NYC Airport Status & It Could Affect Your Next Flight

Newark Liberty International Airport will soon lose its designation as an NYC-area airport, and it could affect the price of your next flight.

Effective October 3, Newark Airport will get its own International Air Transport Association (IATA) city code. The New Jersey airport previously shared the same code as the Big Apple's other two main airports, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia International, which is a common practice when it comes to multi-airport cities.

While each airport has its own code (JFK, EWR, LGA), they all share the same city code of NYC. Starting on October 3, Newark will only be referred to as EWR, and it will lose its NYC code component.

This means that travelers could face changes when flying to and from NYC. For one, flight prices could be affected, as Newark will operate under a new pricing structure, a Lufthansa memo indicates. Whether flying to or from Newark will be cheaper than its other NYC counterparts, though, is yet to be determined.

Newark's new airport code will also affect the passenger's ability to make changes to their flights without incurring penalty fees. IATA told Travel + Leisure that currently many airlines allow flight changes within the same airport code without extra fees, so passengers can choose to switch their ticket from JFK to LaGuardia at no extra cost. With Newark acquiring a new airport code, though, travelers may have to pay a fee if they want to change their ticket to another NYC-area airport.