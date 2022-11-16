Take a Look Inside Newark Airport's Brand New $2.7 Billion Terminal A

Photo courtesy of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Photo courtesy of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The largest investment in the history of the Port Authority was finally inaugurated.

On Tuesday, November 15, Newark Liberty Airport's newest Terminal A, which has been in construction since 2018, was unveiled through a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Passengers will have to wait a little longer to access the terminal for travel, though. According to The Points Guy, the agency still isn't set on a date, but it is publicly stating that the new terminal should be operational by the end of the year. Originally, Terminal A was supposed to open this summer, but it got delayed.

The massive, multi-billion project flaunts more than 1 million square feet of space. It will be home to 33 gates once construction is finalized, and upon opening, 21 of them will be available. Airport lounges will get their fair share of space too, with 30,000 square feet of dedicated areas, one of which will be a signature American Express Centurion Lounge sprawling across 18,000 square feet.

A long list of amenities will make the airport experience seamless for travelers. Four-lane pickup and drop-off curbs will make for easy airport access, and touchless technology implemented in both security and boarding areas will ensure a smoother process. Ample garage space and car rental will also be available.

The new terminal comes in the wake of a redesigned LaGuardia Airport, marking the Port Authority's latest reinvention of a once-infamous NYC area airport.

Take a look at some photos of the new Terminal A below: