The Opening of Newark Airport's Massive New Terminal A Just Got Delayed

Photo courtesy of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Photo courtesy of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

It seems New York and New Jersey customers will have to wait a little longer to finally experience the much-anticipated new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Initially set to open on December 8, Terminal A is encountering some turbulence. According to Thomas Pietrykoski, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, delays in final certifications are to blame, and travelers will have to wait until January to walk the brand new terminal halls.

"While we had targeted the start of passenger operations at Newark's new Terminal A for December 8th, the fire alarm and security systems have yet to pass their final tests. We expect these issues to be resolved shortly," Pietrykoski said in a statement. "In response to concerns expressed by airlines about opening a brand-new facility during the peak holiday travel period, the Port Authority will open the new Terminal A to the public in early January."

Newark's Terminal A is a multi-billion project flaunting over one million square feet of space. Under construction since 2018, the terminal was recently unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 15. Terminal A was supposed to open earlier this summer, but faced another delay back then, too.

You can check out some photos of the new terminal right here.