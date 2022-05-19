Take a Look at the Huge New United Club Lounge at Newark Airport

New York and New Jersey passengers, get ready for a treat.

Just in time for the summer travel season, United has unveiled its largest United Club lounge in the nation at Newark Liberty International Airport. Located inside Terminal C3 near gate C123, the 480-seat club opens today, May 19, for United Club members, premium cabin customers, those with Star Alliance Gold status, and more.

Passengers can expect a suite of amenities at the new club, which spans almost 30,000 square feet. There are six showers stocked with Sunday Riley products, a full-service coffee bar, beverages and snacks, and complimentary high-speed wi-fi. There are also two large murals created in collaboration with the Newark Museum of Art and Gallery Aferro and views of the Manhattan skyline.

"As more and more customers return to the skies, United is committed to delivering a superior customer experience on and off the plane, especially in increasingly crowded airports," said Aaron McMillan, United's managing director of hospitality and planning, in a press statement. "Our new Newark Club location is carefully designed with the customer at the forefront with thoughtful touches like murals and décor that reflect the local community. This design theme and commitment to creating a locally-inspired experience will set the precedent for future club openings and renovations across our network."

For more information about membership, amenities, and location, you can visit the United Club website. In the meantime, take a look at the newly opened lounge below: