Cherry Blossom Festival Planned for Nation's Largest Cherry Tree Collection Near NYC

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival will return to Newark, New Jersey's Branch Brook Park, for its 46th annual edition.

The two-week festival will be among the largest and most diverse collections of Japanese flowering trees in the nation, even bigger than the famed display in Washington, D.C. It runs from Sunday, April 2 through Sunday, April 10, with multiple events across the week and over 5,200 trees to view.

Events include the Cherry Blossom Challenge Annual Bike Race on April 2, the Cherry Blossom 10K Run on April 3, Essex County Family Day on April 9, and Bloomfest on April 10. You can learn more and find the full calendar of events on the Essex County Park website.

The park operates from dawn until 10 pm daily; trees are available to view across its entire expanse, with particular concentrations at the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in the northern end of the park and around the southern half of Branch Brook Lake. According to park officials, peak bloom is expected from April 1 to April 5.

Branch Brook Park is located in northern Newark, less than half an hour from Midtown Manhattan. It's close to several forms of public transportation, including the Newark Broad Street stop of New Jersey Transit and the Newark Light Rail system. It's the nation's oldest county park and sits on the National Register of Historic Places. The nearby neighborhood of Forest Hill is known for its turn-of-the-century mansion homes built in various architectural revival styles.

