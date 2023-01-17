This New York Destination Is the Nation's Most Insta-Famous State Park

New York State is once again at the top of a list, and this time it's thanks to one of its highly Instagrammable state parks.

According to new research by travel experts from Travel Lens, Niagara Falls is the most Insta-famous state park in country. It even beats Nevada's iconic Valley of Fire, which came in second on the Instagram-centric list. The bronze medal went to Ohio's Hocking Hills.

With 3,526,461 Instagram posts featuring the hashtag #niagarafalls, the iconic New York state park won the popularity battle on the platform by millions of posts. The Valley of Fire only counts 285,304, and Hocking Hills closely follows with 248,287 posts.Sitting at the border between US and Canada, this state park attracts thousands of tourists looking to marvel at the majestic falls. Recently, they even opened a 115-year-old tunnel below the falls, which gives visitors the opportunity to check out the scenery from an unexpected perspective.

Travel Lens' research didn't limit itself to Instagram's most popular state parks. The team also analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews as well as Google search data, and it ultimately put together a list of the most beautiful US State Parks. You can check out the full report here.