A Pure Gold Cube Worth $11.7 Million Just Appeared in NYC's Central Park

For a few hours on Wednesday, joggers and walkers in New York City's Central Park played witness to a strange sight: a 410-pound cube of pure gold.

The cube appeared at the Naumburg Bandshell around 5 am and was on display until sundown, drawing a crowd of onlookers who were closely watched by the sculpture's private security detail.

The gold cube is the work of German artist Niclas Castello, who told ArtNet that the sculpture is "a conceptual work of art in all its facets, [meant to] create something that is beyond our world—that is intangible." Naturally, he rolled it out alongside a cryptocurrency called The Castello Coin, with the pairing serving as something of a commentary on the value of currency in both ancient and modern societies.

The cube was cast at a foundry in Switzerland. It measures about 18 inches on all sides, and the gold is roughly one-quarter inch thick. It weighs 410 pounds, making the 24 karat, 99.9% pure-gold cube worth around $11.7 million.

Castello's cube has already been removed from the park. So far, there's no word on where it will end up next, but a few lucky park-goers on Wednesday certainly struck gold.