Take a Look Inside This New Disco Club in NYC's Chinatown

Photo courtesy of Daphne

It's time to put on your dancing shoes: a new nightclub just landed on the New York City scene. Daphne—located on the underground floor of hotel 50 Bowery in the heart of Chinatown—is the latest concept by the Gerber Group, the organization behind staple NYC nightlife spots like Mr. Purple in the Lower East Side and The Crown, 50 Bowery's rooftop bar.

With the pandemic making business complicated for established venues, restaurants, and bars over the past two years, openings have been scarce. "We are excited to help bring NYC nightlife back," said Owen Gerber, son of Gerber Group CEO Scott Gerber and partner in this project, in an official statement. "We wanted to recreate the disco, vintage-feel that my father experienced in his 20s, for my generation."

A quick first look around will give guests the impression of being inside a flower shop. The sprawling, 2,500-square-foot venue is decorated with a grand silk flower installation by Floratorium, the boutique flower studio behind the famous installations at The Beekman hotel and high-end restaurants like Marea. Dazzling disco balls and high-energy music will entertain guests, while the club's bar will quench their thirst with an extensive cocktail menu. It spans from classics—like Espresso Martinis, Casamigos Margaritas, and the GG Manhattan—to craft cocktails like Light My Fire, featuring Casamigos Blanco tequila, honey ginger, fresh lime, and flamed rosemary. For larger groups or fancy celebrations, 20 V.I.P. tables are also available for reservations. And for anyone who wants to grab a bite before ending the night, there's always the option of a late-night double-patty smash burger and fries. Daphne will be open from 10 pm to 4 am every Friday and Saturday. To book a table, visit their website or email info@daphnenyc.com.