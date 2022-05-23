Take a Look Inside This New Italian Nightclub Opening in Hell's Kitchen

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to fluctuate rapidly and NYC currently is experiencing a rise in infection rates due to Omicron variants. If you're venturing out, triple-check safety protocols and be safe out there.

NYC's newest nightclub is bringing a little slice of Italy to the West Side of Manhattan. Musica, a new entertainment venue opening in Hell's Kitchen, comes to NYC straight from Italy's nightlife capital Riccione.

The club consists of three parts. The Whisper Room is an opulent ground-floor lounge with private booths, a stage, and a bar. The main floor features two bars, three areas, a VIP lounge, and more. And there's also an open-air rooftop with views of the Hudson River.

The 25,000-square-foot venue is a collaboration between Giuseppe Cipriani and Italian entrepreneur Tito Pinton. It occupies the space of the former Prince Club.

"Musica began as an ambitious project between Giuseppe Cipriani and I at the beginning of 2020. After a successful debut in our original location in Riccione, which is widely known as the nightlife capital of Italy, we knew it was time to bring the concept to New York City," said Tito Pinton in a press statement. "With the support and partnership of nightlife powerhouses like Susanne Bartsch, Lady Fag, Rocco Ancarola, and Francesco Belcaro, Musica provides New Yorkers with a nightlife experience like never before, including premium hospitality and service, unique immersive experiences, and top-tier entertainment."

Musica is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 pm to 4 am at 637 West 50th Street in Manhattan.

Take a look at some photos of the new venue below: