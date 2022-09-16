An Entire NJ Transit Line Was Just Renamed for an Online Sports Betting Company

Your next NJ Transit ride might have a different name.

As NJ.com reports, the online sports betting company BetMGM will become the first corporate sponsor of a rail line in the country as part of a three-year, $3 million sponsorship deal announced this week. The line, which connects Secaucus Junction with MetLife Stadium, the Meadowlands Sports Complex, and the American Dream mega-mall, will now be known as the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line.

There are corporate sponsors of stations and other elements of transit systems in other parts of the country, but nowhere else features a corporate naming sponsorship of an entire rail line. NJ Transit officials say this type of "non-farebox revenue" will help keep ticket costs down for passengers.

The BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line carried about 100,000 passengers in 2021, primarily to and from large events at MetLife Stadium.