NJ Transit Is Spending $8 Million So You Can See Out Its Train Windows Again

Passengers on NJ Transit trains might soon be able to enjoy the scenery once again. After many complaints, the agency is replacing the infamous cloudy, smokey-looking windows on its newer train carsas part of an $8 million program.

Social media was flooded by complaints citing the lack of visibility out the trains' windows. Some passengers argued that it was difficult to see the station the train arrived at, while others cited the lack of scenic views as they traversed the state.

According to NJ Transit officials, they've been trying to fix the issue for a long time. While it might look like a deep-cleaning session would do the job, the cloudiness is actually linked to both the material used and its exposure to a few atmospheric conditions, including acid rain, heat, and ultra violet rays, Jim Smith, an agency spokesman, told NJ.com.

The easiest solution would be to employ a different material to build the windows, but it's not that simple. Several regulations (following both federal and government standards) dictate that only two materials are appropriate, as they satisfy a few safety concerns, including the window being impact-resistant and being flexible enough to facilitate passenger rescue in case of need. Currently, NJ Transit uses a half-inch pane of polycarbonate glazing, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

"We have tried various types of restoration processes to no success at this point," Smith said. "We have also included different manufacturers of the windows to research if there is a process, and currently have not found a solution."

Right now, the agency's best bet is replacement. With the $8 million investment, the windows in 429 multi-level rail cars will be replaced—and passengers will be able to marvel at the scenery again.