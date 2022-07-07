Nordstrom Just Opened Its First In-Store Burger Shop in NYC

In addition to picking out a new outfit, New Yorkers can now head to Nordstrom for something a bit more unexpected: a burger and fries.

Nordstrom just unveiled its first-ever in-store burger shop at its NYC flagship location, and it's ready to serve tasty food and drinks to shoppers. Dubbed the Nordstrom Burger Bar, the new casual takeout restaurant is located on Level 2, and it offers a "Build Your Burger" menu to cater to every palate.

With six different patties to choose from, customers will be able to build their mid-shopping burger however they like it, even if they're vegetarian. Every meal comes with fries, and patrons can choose from either salt & pepper crush fries, truffle parmesan fries, or Cajun sweet potato fries. Toppings, cheeses, and tasty sauces will also be offered, and guests will get the chance to end their meal on a sweet note with one of the many Burger Bar milkshakes, which will follow a rotation of seasonal flavors. For those looking to add a little bit of extra fun to their shopping experience, the Nordstrom Burger Bar will also be offering wine and beer.

The Burger Bar will be open following store hours, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am–8 pm and on Sundays from 11 am–7 pm. You can take a look at the menu here.