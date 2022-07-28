Get Free Manicures & Matcha at this Hulu Movie's Pop-Up Event

Need a serotonin boost? Check out this fun event in NYC and pamper yourself for free.

To celebrate the release of the feature film Not Okay coming to Hulu this Friday, a pop-up event will welcome guests throughout premiere weekend, from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. Located at Chillhouse at 75 Varick Street, the event will have everything you need to comfort yourself. Free manicures, free matcha, and even free merch will be offered, and visitors will be able to enter an oasis of wellness and pampering and hopefully leave feeling their best.

The event will be open daily from 10 am to 5 pm, and all you need to do to benefit from the offers is show up on time on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can watch the trailer of the movie, starring fan-favorites Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch, here below: