An Interactive Statue of Notorious B.I.G. Was Just Unveiled in Brooklyn

Long after his tragic early death in 1997, The Notorious B.I.G. is still—as he would put it—spreading love, it's the Brooklyn way. This time, it's in the form of an interactive statue.

A new art installation, titled "Sky's the Limit in the County of Kings," has recently taken over the grounds at the northeast corner of Prospect Street and Washington Street in Brooklyn, just at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Brooklyn Paper reports.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and designed by local artist Sherwin Banfield, the statue stands at a height of nine feet, and it features the crowned head of Biggie on top. Made of steel and bronze, the art installation is also interactive, and it is embellished with neon decorations, one of which is a heart that reads "spread love." A few select Biggie albums are included in the structure too, and the statue even features an audio system playing the hip-hop legend's most iconic tracks.

"I wanted to create something monumental, something regal to coincide with his King of New York status," Banfield told the Brooklyn Paper. "He was King of New York [and] he was well-known, well-loved. I hope this dedication to him and his family is appreciated by the community and by the culture as a whole."

The new public art installation, which was made possible thanks to a collaboration between the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and The Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund, will be available for visitors and fans to see through the spring of 2023.