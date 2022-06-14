This Seltzer Company Wants to Pay You $15,000 to Ditch Your Roommates

In the wake of rising housing costs, NÜTRL wants you to start upgrading your life.

The seltzer company, which produces a hard seltzer made only with vodka, seltzer, and real juice, recently kicked off its "graduation" in NYC's Hudson Yards, where it celebrated consumers who upgraded their seltzer preferences to NÜTRL.

As part of the graduation celebration, NÜTRL is committed to help consumers transform their lifestyle for the better. Upgrading one's own habits can be tough, since it often depends on financial matters. In NYC especially, with rent prices soaring to new highs, opting for new and upgraded living situations (like living alone) is neither easy nor affordable.

Luckily, NÜTRL is there to help. The company will give $15,000 to one lucky winner to help them ditch their roommates and live solo. And on top of that, NÜTRL will also provide them with one year's supply of its seltzer.

Participating is easy. To enter the NÜTRL sweepstakes, which is dubbed Upgrade Your Seltzer, you need to follow NÜTRL on social media (​​@nutrl.usa) and comment on the company's Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter social posts using the hashtag #UpgradeYourSeltzer and #Sweepstakes. Participants across the US must be 21 and over, and they have until June 24 to enter for a chance to win.

"NÜTRL is here to help people graduate to that next phase of life, starting with their hard seltzers," Marisa Siegel, Head of Marketing RTD Spirits, Anheuser-Busch, said in an official statement. "We're excited for people everywhere to experience the simple and refreshing taste of NÜTRL. Cheers to upgrading your seltzer and upgrading your summer."

For more information, you can visit the NÜTRL website.