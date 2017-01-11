NYC Airports Are The Least Accessible In the World, Study Says

A new study is confirming what many New Yorkers already know: it's a huge -- and costly -- pain in the ass to get out of New York. Out of the world's 30 busiest airports NYC's JFK and LaGuardia's rank last and close to last, respectively, in being accessible via mass transit, according a study by the Global Gateway Alliance and reported by Crain's.
JFK and Denver International Airport tied for last -- scoring 30 out of 100 points based on the total travel time to the airport, the number of transfers on the way, and the total cost to get there. LaGuardia. Newark, and four other airports also tied -- at third-to-last on the list! -- with a score of 40 points, even though there's still no access to LaGuardia by subway train or AirTrain like there is to JFK. No wonder there's now a freaking helicopter service that will take you from Manhattan directly to JFK or Newark in six minutes...
The ranking also comes just a couple weeks after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to at long last construct an AirTrain connecting the city's subway to LaGuardia, but then again, that's not expected to be done for a good five years, and also comes about a year after Vice President Joe Biden described LaGuardia as a "third world country."
Apparently, the most accessible airport is Madrid-Barajas airport, which people can get to from the city's center in 16 minutes with no transfers, according to the report. Could you imagine getting to LaGuardia from Manhattan in 16 minutes? It'd almost be fun. The highest-scoring airport in the U.S., however, is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, which took fifth place on the survey's ranking.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and was once stuck in a taxi from Midtown to LaGuardia for over two hours. The fare was a stupid amount of money. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.