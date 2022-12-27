NYC-Area Airports Were Busier in November Than They Were Pre-Pandemic

This year, the holiday spirit inspired many New Yorkers to travel, so much so that airports in the Big Apple area just reported their busiest month since the pandemic began.

Last month was crucial in determining the sorts of holiday travel. According to a new report from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, as first reported by Gothamist, monthly airport traffic saw an increase of 2% in November when compared to the same period in 2019. All together, LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy, Newark, and New York Stewart airports welcomed 11 million passengers this November. The same report cites Thanksgiving holidays as the leading force behind the traffic increase. Compared to the same time in 2019, domestic Thanksgiving travelers grew by 8% this year.

Unfortunately for ridership metrics, the same can't be said of subway and PATH travel. According to the Port Authority, both are still well behind pre-pandemic levels. When looking at November, the PATH connecting NYC and New Jersey only witnessed 59% of riders from the same month in 2019.