Over 1,400 Delays & Cancellations Hit NYC Airports Due to Severe Weather

Heading into and out of New York City to start the week might be a little more complicated than usual, at least if you're traveling by airplane.

The city's local airports experienced several delays and cancellations due to the hazardous weather and tornado warnings in the area on Monday. According to The Patch, data as of Monday afternoon showed that over 460 flights were canceled at NYC's regional airports, while 875 flights were delayed. LaGuardia Airport was affected the most, with over 200 cancellations and over 330 delays.

Cancellations and delays are continuing to affect air travel. On Tuesday, Flight Aware is reporting 92 total delays and 38 grounded flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport, while LaGuardia Airport's report signals 85 delays and 79 cancellations. Newark Liberty International Airport leads the unfortunate pack in terms of delayed flights (215), while reported cancellations stand at 80 flights.

It is advisable to monitor the National Weather Service for updates on the state of hail, flooding, and strong winds. For updates and reports on delayed and canceled flights, New Yorkers can visit Flight Aware's website.