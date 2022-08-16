All 3 NYC Airports Could Face Potential Delays Today

On Monday, August 15, all New York City-area airports suffered delays of more than two hours because of staffing issues. Less than 24 hours later, the threat could become real again, but this time for weather-related reasons.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced today that delays are possible at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and LaGuardia Airport because of high winds.

Travelers are encouraged to visit fly.faa.gov to get updated information on air traffic operations, and they should follow the Federal Aviation Administration on Twitter for latest news and air traffic alerts. It is also always advisable to check in with the air carrier you're flying with for flight-specific delay information.

Luckily, staffing issues won't affect delays today. According to a tweet by the Federal Aviation Administration later last night, "The New York City airspace now has some additional staffing, allowing us to cancel the ground delays at @EWRairport and @JFKairport."