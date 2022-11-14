NYC Is Investing $14.5 Million to Clean Up Its Dirty Streets

After making an eyebrow-raising claim that only 1.5% of New York City's streets are dirty, the Mayor's office seems to be taking a step back.

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams announced that it is allocating $14.5 million to the largest city-wide cleanup initiative in decades. By adding additional resources and increasing the number of sanitation jobs, the city is aiming to tackle a problem that has been a source of complaints for years.

The initiative calls for sanitation improvements in almost 1,500 areas across the city. To address the issues, the plan includes hiring 200 additional sanitation workers, while the Department of Environmental Protection will try to quickly hire 50 staff members whose job will be to clean and inspect sewer grates. In terms of new resources, the city is also adding more litter baskets across the city. Highly trafficked areas, like those frequented by many tourists, will be prioritized.

Rats, which have inspired growing complaints since last year, are also part of the cleanliness problem the city plans to solve. To tackle the issue, the initiative is adding a new evening shift within the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, while the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will receive more than $600,000 this fiscal year (and almost $1 million next year).

More money will also be directed towards a joint effort between the Department of Transportation and the sanitation agency, which will be responsible for the regular cleaning of highway entrance and exit ramps.

Solving illegal dumping will also be a priority according to the new plan. An additional 200 cameras will be installed, and those caught will be responsible for up to $4,000 in fines and vehicle impounds.