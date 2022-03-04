Here Are the Most Sought-After Amenities Among NYC Apartment Hunters

When it comes to NYC apartment hunting, in-unit laundry is the holy grail.

That's the conclusion of a new StreetEasy study out Thursday, which mines the real estate website's Flexible Search feature for data about what amenities are most important to would-be renters. The study shows in-unit laundry as No. 1 on the list, with a dishwasher coming in second and an elevator landing at No. 3. A doorman and in-building laundry round out the top five.

Although newer buildings are typically always built with dishwashers and often come with laundry machines, neither are common in many of the city's older and smaller rental buildings. It's just one of many quirks renters deal with as they look for space in one of the country's most densely populated areas.

Other major asks for amenities included private or shared outdoor space, central air conditioning, a building gym, and (despite the city's relatively low rate of car ownership) parking. As StreetEasy noted, parking only rose into the top 10 this year as the pandemic drove an increase in car purchases across the city.

Check out the whole top 10 below: