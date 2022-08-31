The Best Day to BBQ Over Labor Day Weekend, According to NYC Weather Forecasts

With the beloved end-of-summer long weekend approaching, you might be starting to plan a Labor Day BBQ for you and your friends. In addition to checking your storage for coolers and solo cups, you should probably be keeping an eye on the weather, too.

After a period of unpleasant humidity and rain in the NYC area, New Yorkers will find some comfort in better weather starting today, the Storm Team 4 at NBC New York reports. Humidity will lower, and temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 80s.

Yet not everyday will be BBQ day. On Sunday and Monday, skies will turn cloudier, and storm chances will increase. According to AccuWeather, Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the long weekend, with temperatures possibly reaching 88 degrees. On the same day, thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, with a 57% chance of rain. Monday could be hit or miss too, with temperatures decreasing to a maximum of 78 degrees and a 40% chance of rain caused by a "stray thunderstorm."

If you're looking to fire up that grill, Saturday is probably your best bet. Chances of rain are almost null (5% according to AccuWeather), and the partly sunny forecast ensures the perfect balance for outdoor activities. Temperatures on Saturday will also be pleasant, with lows hitting 71 degrees and highs going up to 83 degrees.

For more detailed weather forecasts, you can check AccuWeather's reports closer to the weekend.