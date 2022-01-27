NYC Artists Host Fundraising Exhibit to Benefit Bronx Fire Victims

Visual artists from across NYC are coming together to raise money for victims of a deadly building fire in the Bronx earlier this month.

Art gallery West Chelsea Contemporary will host an exhibition called "New York Artists For The Bronx," featuring work from 25 local artists. The Elisse Geberth-curated show features artists like Cey Adams, Crash, Lecrue Eyebrows, BC, Louis Angel, and more. It begins this Saturday, January 29, and runs through February 27. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Bronx Fire Relief Fund via the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.

"We are honored to participate in this incredible effort, and we're grateful to the artists who have kindly donated such amazing works to the cause," said Lisa Russell, the owner of West Chelsea Contemporary, in a press statement. "The Bronx Fire Relief Fund is directly supporting the families most affected by the fire through immediate and long-term support including funds for food, clothing, and furniture as well as covering moving fees, medical bills, and mental health services."

The January 9 fire tragically took the lives of 17 Bronx residents, including eight children. It's prompted an outpouring of support from Bronx-native celebrities like Cardi B and Fat Joe and sparked calls for fire safety reform.

You can visit West Chelsea Contemporary at 231 10th Avenue in Manhattan.