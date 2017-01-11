News

NYC Authorities Find Suspicious Package Actually Filled with 1,000 Condoms

Published On 02/02/2015
Flickr/David Sim

NYC police dispatched a canine unit to investigate a suspicious package Friday night only to discover that package actually contained — surprise! — 1,000 unopened, individually-wrapped condoms, accord to an Associated Press report. That's a whole lot of condoms, possibly left by an incredibly optimistic bus traveller. 

Port Authority officials said a messenger bag was left behind a concrete barrier, which, upon investigation by the NYPD's prophylactic-sniffing dogs, was found to contain condoms of varying brands and styles for both men and women. It has not been confirmed whether the bag contained any lube. 

Thrillist left a message with Port Authority officials seeking additional information — particularly, whether anyone had claimed the package since it was found. 

[UPDATE - 12:30 p.m.]

In a statement via email, Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo told Thrillist nobody has come forward to claim the bag full of condoms, which can be seen in a photo provided by the Port Authority below:

Courtesy of the Port Authority

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wonders when the condom fairy — who works in mysterious ways — will strike again. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

