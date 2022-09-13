Eat Infinite Bagels & Watch the Best Get Crowned at NYC's BagelFest This Weekend

This weekend, bagel-loving New Yorkers can easily skip brunch at the restaurant. That's because BagelFest, a massive culinary and cultural festival revolving around the beloved donut-shaped bread, is coming back to NYC for a two-day celebration.

On Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, the third annual Brooklyn BagelFest will open its doors to the public, and it will feature endless tasting opportunities and activities. Visitors can get their hands on delicious sandwiches and treats, and the many vendors will put their culinary creativity on display by offering exclusive menu items for the festival's "Lemme get a…" series. Among the many intriguing foods, guests will find a bacon, egg, and cheese-flavored ice cream from The Social made with real Greenberg's Bagels, and those looking for something to drink will be able to try a Blueberry French Toast Bagel Sour Ale from Evil Twin Brewing brewed with real Utopia Bagels.

Iconic NYC eateries as well as international bagel shops will participate in this year's edition of BagelFest. PopUp Bagel, last year's winner of "Best Bagel in NYC" will come back, and New York staples like Ess-a-Bagel, Utopia Bagels, and Bagel Boss will be on the list too. There will even be a bagel shop from Europe: Rhodo Bagels from Lisbon, Portugal will be among this year's vendors and contestants,

Once your belly is filled up with bagels and bagel-inspired delicacies, you can take a moment to relax and be entertained. The "Best Bagel in NYC" contest will take place, and both attendees and experts (including Jake Cohen, Jeremy Jacobowitz, Ali Rosen, Dave Arnold, Claudia Fleming, and more) will be able to cast their vote to nominate this year's best bagel. The show will go on with expert speakers, activities, and panels, including a hands on demo with Williamsburg-based Edith's owner Elyssa Heller and a presentation by international bagel consultant Beth George of BYOB Bagels. Photo booths and yard games will also be available to create the perfect backdrop for a bagel-centric social media post.

"Bagels are as iconic a NYC food as anything, and Brooklyn is excited to host this year's BagelFest at City Point," Randy Peers, President & CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and one of this year's judges, said in an official statement. "Food tells a story about a place and its people -- for decades, bagels have been an important part of the NYC foodie culture and small business story. It's about time we celebrate them!"

Visitors can pick one of three sessions to enter the festival, including one from 9:30–11:30 am, another from 12–2 pm, or the last one from 2:30–4:30 pm. General admission tickets start at $49 for each session, while VIP tickets are $99. VIP tickets include access to any session throughout the weekend, two drink tickets, and a special gift bag from the festival's sponsors. To purchase your tickets, you can visit Eventbrite's event page.