This NYC Bar Is Offering All-Day Happy Hour Every Time It Snows
From now until spring, inclement weather means boozy discounts.
As we creep closer and closer to spring, snow isn't exactly the first thing most New Yorkers are hoping to see in the forecast. The good news? Every wintery day has a silver lining at East Village bar The Gray Mare.
The American food and cocktails spot is launching a new happy hour initiative triggered by the weather. Any time it snows in March or April of this year, the bar will offer a special all-day happy hour. That's right, from open to close, patrons can enjoy $6 select draft beers, $8 glasses of wine, and $10 classic cocktails when the flakes start to fall.
There are also deals on food, with $5 bar bites like buffalo cauliflower, pretzels, sweet potato tots, mac 'n cheese, and artichoke dip. The Gray Mare is located at 61 2nd Avenue in the East Village, right near a ton of essential restaurants.
NYC's own Staten Island Chuck may have predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day, but at least there are some ancillary benefits to a few more weeks of winter. Check out the full happy hour menu here.