These NYC Bars Were Just Named 2 of the World's Best

One of the best skills to have in NYC is knowing where to look, something that applies both to crossing the street and choosing the best spots to go out.

A tiny bit of research can go a long way, and if you channel your inner detective enough, you might find yourself inside one of the world's best bars. The World's 50 Best Bars list, produced by the UK media company William Reed, just dropped, and two NYC establishments flaunt a spot in the prized ranking.

While it's the first time in history that a bar in either NYC or London didn't win the golden medal, having two names on the list is still a considerable flex for the Big Apple. The Lower East Side's Double Chicken Please and Greenwich Village's Katana Kitten rank sixth and ninth, respectively, on the World's Best Bars list.

The methodology to choose the title recipients is pretty straightforward. 650 experts and voters, who include bartenders, consultants, and writers from all over the world line up their picks of the best seven bars they visited, following the prompt of where "they have enjoyed the best experience" over the course of 18 months. There aren't strict evaluation criteria, rather it's based on general vibe and experience.

This year, the winner is a bar from Barcelona, Spain, called Paradiso. Many parts of the world are represented on the list, including Mexico, France, the UK, Colombia, Singapore, and Thailand, among others. London's Tayer+Elementary was able to snag the No. 2 spot, while another Barcelona bar, named Sips, came in third.

