Most NYC Bars & Restaurants Saw a World Cup Sales Boost

The 2022 FIFA World Cup wrapped up in December, leaving a lovely holiday gift for NYC's bars and restaurants.

According to the New York City Hospitality Alliance, three-quarters of bars and restaurants they surveyed reported a boost in sales from TV broadcasts of the event, RestaurantBuinessOnline reports. A full 55% said games the United States team played in were a huge draw. The results are surely welcome news for the industry, which is still recovering from shutdowns and lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US is set to co-host the next tournament in 2026 alongside Mexico and Canada, with the final being hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Restaurants hope that tournament will give them an even more significant boost.

"After years of sacrifice and tough times, the FIFA World Cup was a needed jolt of energy for the city's restaurants and bars," said NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie in a press statement. "It was beautiful and exciting to watch."