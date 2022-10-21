NYC Is the Country's Best City for Vampires, Study Finds

Apparently Twilight's beloved Cullen family should have moved to NYC instead of Forks, Washington, or at least that's what a new study seems to suggest.

According to a study from lawn care company Lawn Love, the Big Apple is the best city for vampires in the US, and there are plenty of reasons why. Compared to other big cities across the country, NYC has the most potential victims for hungry vamps. It also flaunts the highest number of slaughterhouses (which are ideal for a quick drink) as well as the most vampire groups.

With many bars, nightlife venues, and, most importantly, casket suppliers, NYC is an oasis for Draculas of all sorts. It also helps that the MTA runs 24/7 for easier and speedier nightly hunting commutes, and the city's not-so-sunny climate is surely beneficial for vampires, too.

It's not a surprise that freezing Chicago and rainy Seattle respectively ranked second and third best cities for vamps. At the bottom of the list, Southern cities are the least hospitable for blood drinkers, since that's where it gets really difficult to avoid the sun's hot rays. According to the study, Southern cities also have few homes with basements, and casket suppliers are not that common, especially in California.

To come up with the results, Lawn Love took into consideration the 200 biggest cities in the US, and gathered public data on a variety of factors. Number of potential victims, number of blood drives, and even cannibalism legality all fall under the "Food and Drink" category, while aspects such as cloud cover and share of home with basements belong in the "Lair Safety" net. A "Deterrents" category featuring number of Christian churches, number of werewolf clubs, and even garlic festivals, as well as entertainment option for vamps.

After calculating and averaging weighted scores for each city in each category, NYC came out on top with the highest average score of 55. Vampires seem to love it here, too. If you ever want to meet the community, rumor has it that they like to hang at Madame X and Death and Co. NYC, according to Yelp.