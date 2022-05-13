NYC's Largest Climbing Gym Is Celebrating Its Grand Opening with Free Beer & Climbing

Get ready to combine a workout with your regular weekend happy hour. The largest climbing gym in NYC, dubbed The Cliffs at Gowanus, is opening this weekend, and to celebrate the occasion it's offering free rock climbing and intro classes all day as well as an after party with free beer.

Saturday, May 14 will kick off the weekend-long celebrations. All visitors are encouraged to get climbing, and beginners will be able to take free classes to learn the basics of the sport. After breaking a sweat, guests will be able to enjoy a proper after party with live music, dancing, food trucks, and free beer. As an entertainment treat, circus performers will also make an appearance.

Featuring a massive space of 42,000 square feet and a maximum wall height of 45 feet, the new facility is without a doubt the largest climbing space in NYC. Located at 242 Butler Street in Brooklyn, The Cliffs at Gowanus includes three full floors of climbing designed to meet every climber's needs. A variety of climbing routes are offered, from beginner to advanced, and a training room as well as dual 10-meter speed walls (like those used in the Olympics) will be available as well.

"I've never seen anything like what we've built here" Mike Wolfert, CEO & Founder of The Cliffs, said in an official statement. "We hope this all-encompassing facility will inspire new climbers and welcome existing ones to join a diverse, inclusive, and passionate community."

Those wishing to wind down after a heavy climbing session can do so without setting foot outside the gym. A sunlit yoga studio and sauna rooms will be the perfect places to relax and decompress, while those wishing to catch some views will be able to do so at the gym's rooftop lounge with co-working spaces. In the next few months, a new restaurant will also open downstairs.

"There's a version of climbing for everyone—our job is to help figure out what it can be for you," said Harrison Rhodes, general manager at The Cliffs at Gowanus. "My goal is to share this space with the community and create a welcoming environment for all."

You can check out a virtual tour of the whole gym here. For more information, membership and pricing, you can visit The Cliffs at Gowanus' website.