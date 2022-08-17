You Can Snag 2-for-1 Broadway Tickets Right Now for These 21 Shows

Broadway enthusiasts, rejoice. NYC Broadway Week is officially back, and it's ready to bring some relief to those (at times) hefty ticket prices.

For the first time since 2019, NYC & Company announced the return of the fall edition of NYC Broadway Week, which allows guests to purchase two tickets for the price of one on select Broadway shows for the duration of the deal, Broadway World reports. This year marks the 11th edition of the biannual program, which is coming back early this fall for shows from September 6 through September 25.

"Since its launch in 2011, NYC Broadway Week has offered visitors and locals alike the world's best theatrical experiences at a remarkable value," NYC Company President and CEO Fred Dixon said. "After a three-year hiatus, we are proud to bring the fall edition of our signature NYC Broadway Week program back to audiences September 6-25. With choices ranging from Tony Award winners and kid-friendly favorites to new productions and beloved classics, there is something for everyone."

NYC Broadway Week is a crucial initiative for the NYC theater industry. Since the launch of the program, NYC Broadway Week sold over 1,900,000 tickets, which generated more than $100 million in revenue for Broadway.

Here is a list of shows participating in NYC Broadway Week this fall:

1776

Aladdin

A Strange Loop

Beetlejuice

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Come From Away

Cost of Living

Death of a Salesman

Funny Girl

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Into The Woods

The Kite Runner

The Lion King

MJ: The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

The Piano Lesson

Six

Wicked



Some of the shows mentioned above are subject to availability, and they may be affected by blackout dates.

Broadway shows are currently adopting a "mask optional" mandate through the month of August, and guests are encouraged to visit Broadway.org for the latest pandemic-related updates.

For more information on NYC Broadway Week and to buy your tickets, you can visit the program's website.