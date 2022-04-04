An Interactive Candy Wonderland Is Coming to Midtown Manhattan

It's not quite Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but "Candytopia" is about as close as you can get.

The traveling interactive exhibit is returning to New York City for the first time since 2018, bringing 24,000 square feet of candy-themed bliss to Midtown Manhattan. The exhibit features 17 interactive environments, including its classic marshmallow pit, a candy confetti room, an NYC-themed candy art gallery, an indoor zip line, and more.

"We're thrilled to be returning to New York City where we were so warmly welcomed in 2018. We've created an updated experience that our guests will find familiar, but with plenty of new surprises and additional rooms to discover," said John Goodman, the CEO of Youtopia Entertainment, in a press statement.