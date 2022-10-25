NYC Is Turning Almost 100 Streets Into Car-Free Zones on Halloween Night

This year, the Big Apple is taking trick-or-treating very seriously, and we are all here for it.

For the first time ever, NYC is expanding its Open Streets program to Halloween night to ensure a bigger, better, and (most importantly) safer trick-or-treating experience for all. Nearly 100 streets across the boroughs will go car free from 4–8 pm on October 31, and candy fans will get the chance to show off their costumes without worrying about approaching vehicles.

The initiative, dubbed "Trick or Streets," was recently announced by the city's Department of Transportation in an attempt to enhance the Halloween experience and improve safety across town.

"I am incredibly excited to build on the triumph of our thriving Open Streets program by launching our first ever Trick or Streets initiative this Halloween, providing greater access to safer, shared community spaces," NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. "I thank Mayor Adams and our dedicated staff for planning this groundbreaking event and hope families will take the opportunity to safely Trick or Treat on an Open Street."

Jackson Heights, Queens will be home to the city's longest Open Street. Trick-or-treaters will get the chance to freely wander across 27 blocks between 69th Street and Junction Boulevard. To see a full list of participating streets, you can visit this website.

"We hope every family and every child has a safe and enjoyable Halloween with special evening Trick or Streets across the entire city," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "This program brings together communities and city government to promote safety, community, and fun, and I want to thank all our partners on the ground for their contributions. Happy Halloween, New Yorkers!"