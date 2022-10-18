NYC's Crypts & Cemeteries Are Hosting Classical Music Concerts This Fall

Get ready to take the spooky season to the next level.

Death of Classical, a non-profit organization of music performances, is bringing live classical music to actual crypts, catacombs, and cemeteries in NYC. Surrounded by an eerie but unique setting, the audience will experience intimate classical music concerts, which include piano solos as well as violin performances.

The events will take place throughout October and November. On October 20, a larger event dubbed "Nightfall" will take over Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery. In addition to enjoying musical performances, the audience will get the chance to wander through the cemetery accompanied by circus performers, storytellers, and even film projections.

Those looking to be carried away by the melodic blues of a piano performance can instead attend the "James Carson - Cabin Music" event on October 27, which will be held in the Crypt underneath the Church of the Intercession in Harlem. Taking inspiration from the surrounding environment and drawing from the audience's energy, pianist James Carson will entertain the audience with a night of new music between composition and improvisation.

Another Crypt night worth mentioning is the one seeing Jennifer Koh as performer. On November 3, Koh, one of the world's most famous violinists, will grace the intimate audience with a performance of her program AloneTogether, a collection of solo violin pieces that she commissioned from various composers during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

November 9 will be dedicated to Owls, a string quartet that will transport the audience through the centuries, playing music ranging from the 1600s to the present day. Guitarist Jiji will headline on November 28, while on November 30, guests can expect to catch a performance by Empire Wild, a trio focused on mixing and matching multiple genres of music and time periods.

Tickets usually sell out pretty quickly, and those interested are encouraged to purchase them on this website.