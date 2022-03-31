This Iconic NYC Landmark Is the World's Most-Popular Filming Location

New York City is the setting for dozens of the most successful and influential films ever made, so it's no surprise that one of its landmarks ranks as the single most popular filming location in the world.

A new study from Giggster, a site that facilitates location booking for film sets, reveals that NYC's own Central Park has appeared in 352 films. This makes it the number one filming destination in the world, outpacing Los Angeles' Bronson Canyon. The first film to shoot in New York City dates back to 1908, and the park has since appeared in everything from The Avengers to When Harry Met Sally.

Central Park also ranks high on the list when it comes to profitability. The three highest-grossing films to shoot in Central Park made an average of $117 million at the box office, making it the seventh-most-profitable filming location in the world.

The study doesn't even look at TV shows, another area where NYC excels. Famous shows like Seinfeld, Friends, Sex and the City, and Gossip Girl have all made New York a central character.

You can learn more about New York's place in the film industry by reading the complete Giggster study.