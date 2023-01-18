This NYC Church Is Throwing a Retirement Party for Its Resident Peacocks

Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like. One of NYC's very own churches is bidding farewell to its beloved resident peacocks, and it's marking the occasion with an official bird retirement party.

This Saturday, January 21, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine—in collaboration with the Cathedral School and Advancing the Community of Tomorrow (ACT)—is hosting a carnival in honor of its beloved feathered animals, Untapped New York reports.

Jim, Harry, and Phil, which are the peacocks' official names, have been roaming the church's premises for more than 20 years, and were originally gifted to the Cathedral by students of the Cathedral School. Due to their advancing age, the animals now need further care and assistance. They will find a new home at Animal Nation, an animal sanctuary in South Salem, New York, where they will blissfully spend their retirement years.

To honor the peacocks' long tenure at the Cathedral, the carnival will welcome New Yorkers of all ages for proper celebrations from 12–4 pm. Including activities such as art workshops, face painting, storytelling, and costume contests, the event will be a last chance to say goodbye to Jim, Harry, and Phil, and there will even be a special farewell ceremony at 4 pm.

The cathedral is located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan's Morningside Heights neighborhood, just a short walk from the B, C, and 1 trains.