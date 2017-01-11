NYC Hero Offers Speed Dates to Subway Riders

Inspired by this triumph, Knox set up shop again at the West 4th station on Tuesday evening, this time with an added twist: Connect Four!



A worthy opponent! Please share! Posted by Thomas C Knox on Tuesday, June 23, 2015

While the idea of a date on the subway might seem sketchy at first blush, Knox told Thrillist he's not looking for love -- though he's certainly open to it. Instead, he's simply trying to help shift New Yorkers' focus away from negativity, stating that "the main thing is just to make people smile and brighten their day."