The City of New York Seeks Artists to Paint Its Garbage Trucks
You have until September 18 to apply.
Photo by James O'Connor/DSNY
In New York, even trash can be artsy, and the New York City Department of Sanitation is here to prove it.
This year marks the second edition of the Department's Trucks of Art program, which calls the city's artists to come and paint NYC's trash trucks. Everybody can apply regardless of their artistic skill level, and the best proposals will be selected to embellish 400 square feet of "truck canvas" each.
In addition to making the Department's trucks pretty, the artistic initiative encourages New Yorkers to keep the city clean and limit waste production. Artists selected to participate in the Trucks of Art program will be using no-longer-wanted household paints to give life to their artwork, and proposals honoring Sanitation's Essential Workers or motivating residents to use litter baskets will have higher chances of being selected.
Artists have until Sunday, September 18 at 11:59 pm to submit their proposal. You can visit this link to learn more about the program and how to apply.
If you are not an artist, you can still do your part to support the initiative. Unwanted paints, including cans, sprays, and tubes, can be dropped off at special waste drop-off locations and SAFE Disposal Events across the city, and artists will be able to choose from the donated products to make their art. All unused or unselected paints will be recycled or properly disposed of.
This year marks the second edition of the Department's Trucks of Art program, which calls the city's artists to come and paint NYC's trash trucks. Everybody can apply regardless of their artistic skill level, and the best proposals will be selected to embellish 400 square feet of "truck canvas" each.
In addition to making the Department's trucks pretty, the artistic initiative encourages New Yorkers to keep the city clean and limit waste production. Artists selected to participate in the Trucks of Art program will be using no-longer-wanted household paints to give life to their artwork, and proposals honoring Sanitation's Essential Workers or motivating residents to use litter baskets will have higher chances of being selected.
Artists have until Sunday, September 18 at 11:59 pm to submit their proposal. You can visit this link to learn more about the program and how to apply.
If you are not an artist, you can still do your part to support the initiative. Unwanted paints, including cans, sprays, and tubes, can be dropped off at special waste drop-off locations and SAFE Disposal Events across the city, and artists will be able to choose from the donated products to make their art. All unused or unselected paints will be recycled or properly disposed of.
Serena Tara is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.