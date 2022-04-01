Here's Every NYC Street Going Car-Free for Earth Day This Year

Earth Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than giving some of New York City's precious pavement back to pedestrians?

The city just announced its annual Earth Day street closures, with streets shutting down to car traffic across all five boroughs on Saturday, April 23, from 11 am to 5 pm. The city will use the space for various community programing, including fitness classes, music, games, giveaways, and more.

"We encourage all New Yorkers to embrace the streets and imagine what could be possible if we opened our streets for more than just moving personal vehicles," said Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez at a press conference.

Check out every street closure in NYC below:

Manhattan

Avenue B between E. 6th Street and E. 14th Street

Broadway between E. 17th Street and W. 42nd Street

St. Nicholas Avenue between 181st Street and 190th Street

The Bronx

Mosholu Parkway between Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue

3rd Avenue between 148th Street and 149th Street

Brooklyn

Tompkins Avenue between Gates Avenue and Halsey Street

Queens

34th Avenue between 69th Street and Junction Boulevard

Staten Island

Minthorne Street between Bay Street and Victory Boulevard

For more information and a complete list of car-free Earth Day activities, you can visit the Department of Transportation's website.

