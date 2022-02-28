NYC Is Ending Its Indoor Vaccine Mandate & School Mask Rules

With COVID-19 cases continuing to decline across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he plans to end NYC's indoor vaccine mandate.

Adams revealed that—as long as COVID cases stay on a downward trajectory—he will drop the vaccine mandate on Monday, March 7. Indoor mask mandates in the city's school system will end on the same day, although voluntary masking is still allowed.

The city's mandate currently requires restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, nightclubs, museums, and large entertainment venues to check everyone's vaccination status before entry. It's been in place since September 2021 to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated in order to participate in public life.

"New York City's numbers continue to go down day after day, so, as long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also lift Key2NYC requirements," Adams said, referencing the name of the city's indoor vaccine mandate program. "This will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York."

The decision comes just days after the CDC revised its mask guidance, saying millions of Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors. New York City's test positivity rate stands at 1.92% as of today, the lowest it's been since the start of the Omicron wave last fall.

New York state dropped its indoor mask mandate at the beginning of February but allowed local laws like NYC's vaccine mandate to stay in place.