Tickets for NYC's Ferry System Are About to Get More Expensive

New York City has grown its ferry system extensively over the past few years, but its increased popularity has come with more scrutiny into its finances. Now, the system plans to raise prices for some passengers.

In a press conference held on July 14 in Astoria, officials announced that fare for a single ride would jump from $2.75—the price of a subway or bus ride—to $4. The change is meant to raise more money from tourists and other infrequent ferry riders, who often use the system for sightseeing or trips to the beach. It will go into effect on September 12.

For commuters and other frequent riders, however, prices will remain the same thanks to a new ticket option. 10-packs of tickets will be available for $27.50, maintaining the $2.75 fare for those who use the system more often. The city will also be introducing discounted fares of $1.35 for seniors, people with disabilities, and those who participate in the Fair Fares Program for low-income New Yorkers.

To further encourage ridership, the system is eliminating its $1 bike fee for all passengers, and offering free trip vouchers to all New York City Housing Authority residents who live within one mile of a ferry landing. Officials at the press conference estimated this program would reach about 60,000 New Yorkers, most of whom are low-income.

The city is also launching a new service called the Rockaway Rocket. It's a premium, reservation-based pilot program which will offer direct ferry service from Rockaway to Pier 11 in Lower Manhattan on summer weekends and holidays, bypassing the Brooklyn Army Terminal stop and guaranteeing you a seat on a route where lines can be long. The service will cost $8 each way and run from Saturday, July 23 until Sunday, September 11.

These changes come as the ferry system has faced increased financial scrutiny in recent months. It is subsidized by taxpayers at a far higher rate than other forms of public transportation, with a $12.88 subsidy for every $2.75 ride, according to a recent Comptroller report. The ferry system's passengers have an average income of $100,000 a year, according to 2019 data, far higher than the city's bus or subway riders. The city Comptroller recently recommended that the system increase its fares to reduce its reliance on tax dollars.

To learn more about ferry schedules and tickets, visit the NYC Ferry website.