NYC's Iconic 5th Avenue Is Getting a Major Revamp in 2023

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams launched a new project to reimagine Fifth Avenue and its public accessibility. Spanning from Bryant Park at 42 Street to Central Park at 59th Street, the new revamped stretch of Fifth Avenue will offer a more appealing street to New Yorkers, who will have a larger and safer space to walk, bike, and use public transit."Fifth Avenue is an iconic corridor and an engine of our Midtown economy. But it is also an unmissable opportunity to show the city and the country how world-class public space can help create vibrant central business districts," said Mayor Adams in a statement. "New York isn't coming back, New York is back. But New Yorkers don't sit on our hands—we will continue to bring everyone to the table, come up with innovative ideas together, and make our city safer, fairer, and more prosperous."

Early action improvements and works are expected to begin in early 2023, and according to the plan, they should be completed in two years. The new, reimagined Fifth Avenue stretch will flaunt expanded green spaces, new tree plantings, and enhanced lighting, and it will become a more pedestrian-focused space. The city is also looking to prioritize sustainable modes of transportation and mass transit, and it is aiming to improve street safety also for cyclists. Additionally, pedestrian space across the avenue will increase, and New Yorkers can expect more significant and accessible sidewalks.

The new project launch also derives from the success gathered through the Open Streets program.

"Through the mayor's leadership, we have shown the incredible demand for Open Streets all around New York City, but what we saw on Fifth Avenue this past month was game-changing," Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. "Over December, the Fifth Avenue Open Street proved that a street that is more welcoming to pedestrians is also great for business. We look forward to working with EDC and our local partners to come up with a plan that continues to prioritize sustainable uses on this iconic street."