An Eyebrow-Raising Report Claims Only 1.5% of NYC Streets Are 'Filthy'

Despite the literal hills of garbage that sit on every NYC block during trash pickup day, a new report from the Mayor’s Office is claiming that only 1.5% of the city’s streets are considered "filthy."

If you’re raising your eyebrows in shock, you’re not alone. New Yorkers themselves as well as New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli have been taken aback by the city’s report for the 2022 fiscal year, saying that the metrics used by the Department of Sanitation to evaluate NYC's cleanliness are obscure and not accurate.

The Scorecard program, which is the system used by the city to rate NYC's filth levels, has been in place for decades. Inspectors are sent to visit the streets every month, and are then tasked to rate their cleanliness from "acceptably clean" to "filthy." DiNapoli, who wrote a 2020 audit criticizing the Department's Scorecard program, claims the sanitation department's "sole performance measure for monitoring the sanitation operations." The department disputed the claim, saying that it relies on other sources of information as well, Gothamist reports.

The same audit flagged further issues with the program. DiNapoli pointed out that inspections are done by drive-by, which affects the accuracy of the reports. The view, for example, might be obscured by parked cars or vans, and a clear sight of the block's conditions cannot be evaluated without further on-site inspection.

Additionally, the memo highlighted that until last year, when the Scorecard program updated its methodology, the system only took into account the same 6,899 blocks since the '70s, which prevented newly deteriorated or newly developed areas to be considered and, therefore, to weigh in the city's average cleanliness levels. The fact that the program doesn't consider 311 complaints is also an issue since sidewalk litter complaints make up one third of the 311 sanitation complaints, according to David Schaeffer, the audit manager for the state's comptroller's office.

Following this year's report, DiNapoli urged the Department of Sanitation to improve their methodology and their program. "For cleaner streets, the Department of Sanitation needs to clean up its operations," DiNapoli said in a statement on Tuesday. "In 2020, we warned the department to make improvements, but our latest review found it did not implement our recommendations. New Yorkers deserve clean, livable streets—it's time for DSNY to do more to effectively keep NYC clean, safe, and healthy."

Vincent Gragnani, a spokesperson of the Department of Sanitation, said in response that the cleanliness agenda is working, but didn't directly address the comptroller's observations. NYC residents don't agree with the department's measures, either.

"Those numbers do not add up, no," one resident told Fox 5 New York.