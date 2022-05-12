NYC's First-Ever Asian American & Pacific Islander Parade Is Happening This Weekend

This weekend, New York City is in full parade mode. On Saturday, the Big Apple will be home to its first ever Japan Parade, while on Sunday, May 15, the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Parade will debut its first annual iteration.

Beginning on 6th Avenue and West 44th Street, the AAPI Heritage Parade will kick off at 10:45 am and wind its way north for 10 blocks on 6th Avenue.

In honor of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the event is also aimed at celebrating diversity in culture after the uptick in race-based hate crimes during the pandemic. In 2021 alone, violence and hate crimes targeting Asian communities have increased by 343%, the New York Police Department statistics show.

"Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates New Yorkers who contribute to the rich culture that makes New York the greatest city in the world," Mayor Eric Adams said in an official parade announcement. "As we work to combat a spike in hate crimes, it is important to support and uplift our AAPI brothers and sisters."

Starting this year, AAPI culture will be honored and celebrated regularly in NYC together with many other communities and heritages.

"When I first came to New York City, working as a peddler in Manhattan, I remember being amazed at the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the Columbus Day Parade," John Park, founder of the Korean American Community Empowerment Council, said in an official statement. "I never dreamed I would one day lead Korean New Yorkers down Sixth Avenue for the first Asian Pacific American Heritage Parade."

It's a historical event for the whole community. "This parade signifies a historical moment where Asian, South Asian, and Pacific Islander Americans all come together at the heart of our diverse city to celebrate cultures and traditions while amplifying our voice in unity," Dr. Bindu Babu, event co-chair of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage, said in an official statement.